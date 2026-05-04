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Crime

Yucca Valley man arrested on suspicion of child sexual abuse

MGN
By
New
Published 3:24 PM

YUCCA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) - A 44-year-old Yucca Valley man was arrested on suspicion of sexually abusing a child, police announced Monday.

The man was arrested on Wednesday night on the 57000 block of Twentynine Palms Highway. The arrest came after an extensive investigation into the ongoing sexual abuse of a minor under the age of 14.

Deputy E. Hernandez determined that the alleged abuse began when she was 12 years old. The investigation revealed multiple incidents of sexual abuse occurring over time at various locations across the Morongo Basin, including residences in Yucca Valley, Joshua Tree, and Twentynine Palms.

The suspect faces multiple charges, including Lewd and Lascivious Acts on a Minor, Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child, Sexual Penetration by Object Upon a Child Under 14 by Force or Fear, and Lewd or Lascivious Acts with a Minor Aged 14 or 15 When the Suspect is at Least 10 Years Older than the Victim.

Child and Family Services also responded and conducted an independent investigation into the circumstances. 

The suspect was booked at the West Valley Detention Center and is currently being held on $300,000 bail.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Morongo Basin Station at (760) 366 -4175.  Callers wishing to remain anonymous may submit a We-Tip at https://mobile.catapultems.com/sbcsd/Sites or text “REPORT” to (844) 909-3006.

Article Topic Follows: Crime

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Jesus Reyes

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