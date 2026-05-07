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Crime

Pursuit ends in Indio, leading to brief search for suspect in neighborhood

KESQ
By
Updated
today at 1:34 PM
Published 1:08 PM

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - A pursuit suspect was found after a search in an Indio neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

"The Indio Police Department is currently assisting with an active law enforcement incident involving a suspect who was pursued into the City of Indio near the 83000 block of Ocean Breeze Lane," read a social media post by IPD shortly after 1 p.m.

Residents were asked to remain indoors during the search. The suspect was located and taken into custody just before 1:30 p.m.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Office said the incident started at around 12:30 p.m. during a vehicle stop in the area of Calhoun and Avenue 48.

"As the deputy was contacting the vehicle, the driver sped away, causing the deputy to fall. The deputy was uninjured," an RSO spokesperson told News Channel 3.

We've reached out to authorities for additional information. Stay with News Channel 3 for any new developments.

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