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Palm Springs police seek community’s help in search for suspected package theft

PSPD
By
Updated
today at 2:05 PM
Published 1:13 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - The Palm Springs Police Department is seeking the community's help in the search for a suspected package thief, sharing a photo on its social media pages Monday.

A package worth roughly $2,000 was stolen shortly after 3 p.m. April 29 from outside a residence located in the 500 block of South Calle Encilia.

Police said surveillance footage caught the man stealing the package outside the driveway gate. The contents inside the package were not revealed.   

The case was being investigated as grand theft due to the value of the stolen property, the department stated.

If you recognize this individual or have any information related to this investigation, you are asked contact Detective Tiedeman with the Palm Springs Police Department at (760) 323-8156 or via email at Andrew.Tiedeman@palmspringsca.gov

Reference Case #2604P-7037 when providing information.

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