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Crime

Twentynine Palms man arrested on suspicion of sexual abuse of minor

KESQ
By
New
Published 1:07 PM

TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) - A 30-year-old man from Twentynine Palms was arrested after an investigation into the sexual abuse of a minor, authorities announced on Wednesday.

The suspect was arrested at his residence last Wednesday at around 12:30 a.m., according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

Authorities said during the investigation, Deputy Hernandez determined the alleged abuse began when the victim was 16 years old. The separate incidents of sexual abuse occurred over a two-year period at multiple locations throughout Twentynine Palms.

The suspect was booked into the Morongo Basin Jail, where he faced multiple sexual abuse charges. He was released the following day on $175,000 bail.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to contact the Morongo Basin Sheriff’s Station at (760) 366-4175.  Individuals wishing to remain anonymous may submit information through We-Tip or text “REPORT” to (844) 909-3006.

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