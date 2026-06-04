CHP: Fatal gunfight on Highway 74 began with roadway dispute

PINYON PINES, Calif. (KESQ) - A gunfight on Highway 74 near Pinyon Pines that ended with a 52-year-old man's death began with a dispute in a road construction zone, the California Highway Patrol said today.

The deadly shooting occurred just after 2 p.m. Tuesday on the two-lane corridor between the communities of Ribbonwood and Pinyon Pines, southwest of Palm Desert, according to the CHP.

Officer Omar Morales said that a tow truck driver and motorists in two other vehicles were involved in an unspecified confrontation within a construction zone, where lane closures were in effect, near South Palm Canyon Drive.

The encounter led to the parties continuing westbound on the highway and ultimately pulling handguns at the end of a collision.

"An armed confrontation occurred between the occupants of the vehicles,'' Morales said. "Investigators believe both the victim and the suspect fired their (guns) during the incident.''

The man suspected of starting the gunfight, identified only as a Midway City resident, was gravely wounded. No one else was injured.

The wounded man was taken to Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs, where he was pronounced dead on arrival, according to the CHP. The other individual involved in the shooting was initially taken into custody by Riverside County sheriff's deputies on suspicion of firearm assault, but he was released the same day after questioning.

"Investigators have identified all known parties involved, and there are no outstanding suspects,'' Morales said.

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation was asked to contact the CHP's Border Division Major Crimes Unit at 858-944-6300.