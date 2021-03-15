Committee to Relocate Marilyn discuss alternate location for sculpture, potential lawsuit

Coachella Valley Questions Answered

Those excited to see Marilyn back in Palm Springs, will have to wait a little longer. Her unveiling ceremony has now been pushed back one week to April 25.

But not everyone is happy she's returning.

Opponents of the statue's new location on Museum Way in downtown Palm Springs are threatening legal action.

They want the city to consider an alternative location and they're raising money for a potential lawsuit.

News Channel 3's Peter Daut spoke with designer Trina Turk and Chris Menrad from "The Committee to Relocate Marilyn."