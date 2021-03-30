Local school leaders answer questions about return of in-person instruction

Coachella Valley Questions Answered

News Channel 3's Peter Daut will be speaking with the leaders from each of our valley school districts in a special edition of News Channel 3 at 6:30 p.m. Coachella Valley Questions Answered: Back to the Classroom!

Our special will air this Thursday focusing on what parents, students and teachers should know about the return to in-person instruction.

Be sure to send us your questions that you have for our school leaders. You can send them to Share@KESQ.com. and we'd love to see you! So feel free to send us a video of yourself asking the question and we'll show it directly to our school leaders.

Watch the half-hour special, Thursday at 6:30 p.m. on CBS Local 2 and Fox 11