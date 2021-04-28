Valley’s mayor reflect on the lessons learned from the pandemic – Watch Thursday at 6:30 pm

Coachella Valley Questions Answered

News Channel 3 is bringing together all nine mayors from across the Coachella Valley to get a closer look at the impact the pandemic has had on our cities, and the important lessons learned.

In a special edition of News Channel 3 at 6:30 p.m., anchor Peter Daut will be asking the mayors about the economic fallout from the pandemic, and the impact on services, businesses and residents.

Despite the challenges of the last year, nearly all our mayors seem optimistic about the future.

"Communities and people and businesses now have hope. They now have energy and they now have a vision as to potentially where we can go, where the future is going to take us," said Indio Mayor Elaine Holmes.

Find out what's happening in your city and how the pandemic has affected the services that you depend on.