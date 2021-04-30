Virtual celebration for new birthing center at Eisenhower Health set for Saturday

Coachella Valley Questions Answered

Eisenhower Health is set to open a state-of-the-art birthing center that doctors say will be a "game-changer" when it opens.

"It's not only a game changer for Eisenhower, it's a game changer for the entire Coachella Valley. It's really going to elevate the quality and safety of maternity care throughout the entire Coachella Valley," said Dr. Paul Mikel, medical director of the obstetrics unit at Eisenhower Health.

The 50,000 square-foot unit in Rancho Mirage will include 14 labor, delivery and recovery rooms along with an 8-bed newborn intensive care unit.

The facility is set to open later on but a virtual grand opening will be held on Saturday, May 1 at 10 a.m.

The public is invited to attend the virtual ceremony and learn more about the Family Birth Center.

You can register at LittleisHuge.org. Everyone who registers will receive a "Little is Huge" baby bib and will be entered into a raffle for a Jadabug's Kids Boutique $500 gift basket.