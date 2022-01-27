Local 5th Grader discusses winning NFL’s Super Kid Competition, GMA interview, & going to the Super Bowl

Indio 5th grader Aubrey Anaya just won the NFL's "Play 60 Super Kid Competition."

The 11-year-old Dr. Carreon Academy student was surprised with the announcement during Good Morning America Wednesday morning.

Anaya will attend and be recognized during the second half of the Super Bowl LVI on Sunday February 13 in Los Angeles at SoFi Stadium. She will also participate in community events leading up to the game and will be GMA kid correspondent for the week!

Aubrey joined News Channel 3 at 6:30 p.m. and spoke about her win with Peter Daut.