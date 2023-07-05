Mona Babauta outlines her goals as Sunline’s new CEO/GM

We're hearing from Mona Babauta, the new CEO and General Manager of the Sunline Transit Agency.

Babauta will begin on August 7th after nearly three decades of public service in California. Most recently, she served as the deputy general manager for Golden Gate Transit in San Francisco and surrounding counties.

She spoke in-depth with Peter Daut about her goals for Sunline.

"My goals pretty much include going into the agency and getting to know the team, building up the team. We have some key vacancies that I will need to fill relatively quickly when I start," Babauta said.

Later in the interview, Babauto said, "I want to look more closely at how we shape the rider experience. How do we push information out to them? How quickly do we do that? And are we doing that well in terms of finding all the right channels."

You can watch Peter's full, in-depth interview with Babauta at the top of the article.