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Coachella Valley Questions Answered

Residents, community and business leaders to gather for Harvey Milk Diversity Breakfast this week in Palm Springs

KESQ
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Published 5:42 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - About 1,200 people, including dozens of community and business leaders, will gather in Palm Springs this week for the Harvey Milk Diversity Breakfast.

The annual event celebrates Harvey Milk's life and legacy, and helps to support valley LGBTQ youth programs.

This year's honorees include Judy and Dennis Shepard, the founders of the Matthew Shepard Foundation.

Thursday's breakfast will be held at the Palm Springs Convention Center.

"It's great that Palm Springs comes out and shows that level of support and comes together with people that embrace social justice and want to embrace honoring our youth in Coachella Valley by bringing them together in this environment," said Ron DeHarte, president of Palm Springs Pride.

News Channel 3's Peter Daut will be returning this year to host the breakfast.

Click here for more information.

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Peter Daut

KESQ News Team

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