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Palm Springs will celebrate Mariyln Mornoe’s 100th birthday with special downtown event

Interview with Jasmine Sullivan-Waits, executive director of Greater Palm Springs Pride
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Published 9:40 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Palm Springs will celebrate the 100th birthday of Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe with a special downtown fundraising event later this month.

The Marilyn 100 Martini Festival is scheduled on May 30 near the Forever Marilyn statue. A portion of the proceeds benefits Greater Palm Springs Pride.

Organizers say the event will be a blend of mid-century glamour, craft cocktails, live music, and public art. It will also recognize Monroe's legacy as an advocate for compassion and inclusion.

"Marilyn is the epitome of Palm Springs for me. She really embraced her individuality and style, and Palm Springs is that," said Jasmine Sullivan-Waits, executive director of Greater Palm Springs Pride.

Advance tickets are $25 and will take place at the Kimpton Rowan Palm Springs Hotel. Click here for tickets and more information.

Organizers will also attempt to break the record for the largest gathering of people dressed as Marilyn Monroe in history.

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Peter Daut

KESQ News Team

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