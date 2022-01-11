Tickets are now available for the 2022 Coachella Valley St. Jude Dream Home giveaway

Tickets are now on sale for the Coachella Valley St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway.

Reserve your ticket to win a brand new house built by GHA Companies with an estimated value of $470,000. The house is in the Agua Dulce gated community in Desert Hot Springs.

The home will have five bedrooms, three bathrooms, with a spacious walk-in closet and deluxe walk-in shower.

Call 800-535-6748 today. To learn more about the house visit https://www.stjude.org/give/dream-home/coachella-valley.html