St. Jude Dream Home winners see their Desert Hot Springs Home for the 1st time

After celebrating for a month after being notified that they won the St. Jude Dream Home, Jose Gonzalez and Mary Gonzalez of La Quinta saw their home for the first time.

The Gonzalez family walked through the doors for the first time of their new Dream Home and were speechless. They expressed how blessed they have felt and how they can't wait to officially move in.

The family also shared that their daughter is a cancer survivor. Jose said that St. Jude is very special to them and they will continue to support the cause.

The brand new home was built by GHA Companies.

