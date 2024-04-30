Skip to Content
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway is today, still time to reserve your ticket

April 29, 2024 8:42 PM
Published 1:00 AM

Today's the big day! It's the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway day.

Tickets are still on sale until 4:00 PM or until they're completely sold out.

Call 800-535-6748 to reserve your ticket for a chance to win a brand new home in La Quinta valued at $850,000.

The money raised will help make sure no family receives a bill from the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital for treatment, travel, housing, or food so they can focus on helping their child live.

News Channel 3 morning anchor Angela Chen will draw the name of the winner live at 6:00 PM on News Channel 3.

More Details: https://www.stjude.org/give/dream-home/coachella-valley.html#coachella-valley-terms

Jesus Reyes

