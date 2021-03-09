Dr. Mike Swize named new Superintendent of PSUSD

Education

The Palm Springs Unified School District Board of Education approved the appointment of Dr. Mike Swize as the new superintendent.

The district announced that Swize signed a three-year contract with a salary of $260,000 per year.

“Dr. Swize has the experience, knowledge, wisdom, history and talent to take Palm Springs Unified to the next level,” said Board of Education President Timothy Wood. “We are confident he is the right person to lead our team in pursuit of academic excellence and social and emotional well-being for all of our students.”

Swize takes over the position for Dr. Sandra Lyon, who announced her retirement in December. Lyon's retirement is effective on June 30, 2021. That is also the date that Swize will take over the position.

Lyon said she announced her retirement earlier to give the district time to find her replacement.

Lyon took over as the district's Superintendent of Schools on July 1, 2016. She retires after nearly 30 years in the field of education.

Swize already serves as the district's Assistant Superintendent of Educational Services, a position he took in 2011.

Swize began his teaching career with PSUSD in 1990. He has also served as a teacher, bilingual programs coordinator, elementary and middle school principal and director of English Learners and Elementary Curriculum.