PSUSD names Dr. Simone Kovats as the new Assistant Superintendent of Educational Services

Education

The Palm Springs Unified School District Board of Education named Dr. Simone Kovats as the District’s new Assistant Superintendent of Educational Services.

The change goes into effect May 1.

Kovats takes over the position from Dr. Mike Swize as he is set to become the district's new superintendent on June 30, 2021.

Kovats currently serves as the district's Director of Elementary Education, a position she has held since 2017. She has been with PSUSD since 2009 when she served as principal of Della S. Lindley Elementary School in Thousand Palms.

She earned her bachelors in sociology from Cal State Los Angeles, masters in elementary education from Loyola Marymount University and Doctorate in K-12 Leadership from USC.