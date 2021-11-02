Skip to Content
School districts collaborate to improve Coachella Valley students’ broadband access

The three Coachella Valley school districts -- Palm Springs Unified, Desert Sands Unified, and Coachella Valley Unified -- are working together to improve broadband access to students.

A session on Tuesday morning included information on Long Term Evolution (LTE) essentials and best practices for configuration.

Today's event was hosted by Palm Springs Unified School District. News Channel 3's Crystal Jimenez was there and will have a full report on News Channel 3 at 5:00 p.m.

