CVUSD holds second presentation on new North Shore school

The Coachella Valley Unified School District will make a second presentation detailing its new North Shore Elementary School.

The meeting will be held today at 6:00 p.m. You can watch it live at: HTTPS://BIT.LY/3GHBYKZ

(ZOOM MEETING ID: 897 8644 2790)

If you would like to go to the meeting, it will be held at North Shore Beach & Yacht Club at 99155 Sea View Drive in North Shore.

CVUSD announced first announced its plans to build the school in December. North Shore Elementary School will be built at the corner of Arthur Street and 70th Avenue.

The campus has been in the work for several years, going back to at least 2016.

During the first community last month, district officials said the school would initially serve about 300 students with 23 classrooms.

The school have basketball courts, a soccer field, and a gymnasium with a capacity of up to 800 people for use community events.

"We want this school to be the center of the community," said Trinidad Arredondo, a member of the board of directors.

Officials said the new school would be ready by the fall of 2024. A groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled to be held in June.

The school is expected to cost $45 million.

