East Valley parents call for CVUSD to do more for students’ mental health wellness

Some East Valley parents called for the Coachella Valley Unified School District to do more for their children's mental health.

Parents gathered at the Guadalupe Family Center in Mecca to raise their voices, calling for enforcement of an agreement adopted last year by the school board on the issue.

"About mental health, specifically the 'wellness centers,' which in fact, last year was approved in the budget for these centers to already be open, said Monica Galvez, a parent of a CVUSD student.

Galvez is referring to a contract approved in May 2021 that would open mental health centers in CVUSD's middle and high schools.

"These wellness centers are important to me personally, as a mom, our kids are going through a lot of changes, we're living in a pandemic, they're stressed," Galvez said.

Check Out: Teachers come forward about safety issues at CVHS, school board refuses to respond

According to the school district, only one mental health wellness center has opened at Desert Mirage High School.

This has Galvez unhappy.

"They need a safe place for them to go, to relax to go about their day, so they can continue their academic education," Galvez said.

Galvez is now just waiting for someone in the community to answer the call.

"I know that out there in our community there are many mental health professionals who come to the district, who apply," Galvez said

CVUSD officials issued the following statement in response: