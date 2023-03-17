CVUSD, Teachers’ Association reach impasse in salary negotiations

Salary negotiations between the Coachella Valley Unified School District and the Coachella Valley Teachers Association have stalled, officials confirmed on Friday.

According to the CVTA, during negotiations on Friday, there was no movement with the district's proposal. The CVTA declared an impasse and the district agreed to enter into an impasse as well.

"Impasse happens when neither the district nor CVTA can progress any further in negotiations because, at this point neither party will accept the other’s salary offer," reads a notice by the CVTA.

Friday was the tenth meeting between the CVTA's bargaining team and the district. There are no additional bargaining dates scheduled due to the impasse, the CVTA confirmed.

The next steps will be mediation and fact-finding.

The issues with negotiations have drawn out dozens of teachers and teachers to the past couple of CVUSD board meetings.