Skip to Content
Education
By
Published 6:25 PM

CVUSD, Teachers’ Association reach impasse in salary negotiations

KESQ

Salary negotiations between the Coachella Valley Unified School District and the Coachella Valley Teachers Association have stalled, officials confirmed on Friday.

According to the CVTA, during negotiations on Friday, there was no movement with the district's proposal. The CVTA declared an impasse and the district agreed to enter into an impasse as well.

"Impasse happens when neither the district nor CVTA can progress any further in negotiations because, at this point neither party will accept the other’s salary offer," reads a notice by the CVTA.

Friday was the tenth meeting between the CVTA's bargaining team and the district. There are no additional bargaining dates scheduled due to the impasse, the CVTA confirmed.

The next steps will be mediation and fact-finding.

We've reached out to CVUSD officials for additional comment.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.

The issues with negotiations have drawn out dozens of teachers and teachers to the past couple of CVUSD board meetings.

Students speak at the CVUSD board meeting (2/9/23)

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: Education

Jesus Reyes

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content