COD narrows down finalists in search to fill vacant Trustee seat
The search for a new College of the Desert trustee is down to its final four candidates. On Tuesday, school officials sent News Channel 3 the final list of candidates:
- Allison “Al” G. Jones
- Ron Oden
- David B. Powell
- Donald R. Vickers
The finalists have been invited to a special Board of Trustees meeting on Friday for in-person interviews.
Whoever is selected will replace Fred Jandt as College of the Desert Area 3 Trustee. Jandt resigned from his position at the end of March due to health issues.
"Recently I have experienced a change in health status. It is my judgment that I am not able to continue to participate with the strength I had been able to in the past. For that reason I am resigning my appointment effective March 31, 2023," reads a letter Jandt wrote to the chair of the board of trustees and the president of the school.
Jandt's term was set to end in 2024
Area 3 represents Palm Springs and Cathedral City, both of which have been a hot topic in the school's expansion plans recently.
- Feb. 2023: College of the Desert Board adopts motion to combine plans for new Palm Springs campus
- April 2022: College of the Desert votes to keep original location for Roadrunner Motor facility
College of the Desert is set to hold a special meeting discussing the Palm Springs campus plans on Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in the Multi-Purpose Room at the Donald and Peggy Cravens Student Services Center at the COD Palm Desert Campus. The public is invited to comment, either in-person or virtually.
The meeting will also be broadcast live on the College website and College YouTube.
Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates on the Trustee search and Palm Springs campus.