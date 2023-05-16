COD narrows down finalists in search to fill vacant Trustee seat

The search for a new College of the Desert trustee is down to its final four candidates. On Tuesday, school officials sent News Channel 3 the final list of candidates:

Allison “Al” G. Jones

Ron Oden

David B. Powell

Donald R. Vickers

The finalists have been invited to a special Board of Trustees meeting on Friday for in-person interviews.

Whoever is selected will replace Fred Jandt as College of the Desert Area 3 Trustee. Jandt resigned from his position at the end of March due to health issues.

"Recently I have experienced a change in health status. It is my judgment that I am not able to continue to participate with the strength I had been able to in the past. For that reason I am resigning my appointment effective March 31, 2023," reads a letter Jandt wrote to the chair of the board of trustees and the president of the school.

Jandt's term was set to end in 2024

Area 3 represents Palm Springs and Cathedral City, both of which have been a hot topic in the school's expansion plans recently.

College of the Desert is set to hold a special meeting discussing the Palm Springs campus plans on Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in the Multi-Purpose Room at the Donald and Peggy Cravens Student Services Center at the COD Palm Desert Campus. The public is invited to comment, either in-person or virtually.

The meeting will also be broadcast live on the College website and College YouTube.

The meeting will also be broadcast live on the College website and College YouTube.