PSUSD identifies Dr. Marcus Funchess as a Superintendent finalist

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - The Palm Springs Unified School District board of education has identified Dr. Marcus Funchess as a finalist to serve as the next Superintendent of Schools.

The selection comes after a igorous selection process and vetting of more than thirty candidates.

The board will consider and s expected to consider and approve Funchess’ employment agreement, with a start date of July 1, at its June 24 meeting, immediately following Dr. Tony Signoret’s retirement on June 30.

Funchess is currently the Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources at the San Bernardino City Unified School District. He has a history of improving student achievement, building strong relationships with employees, parents, and community members, and focusing on the support of “scholars,” the title he gives to all the students he serves.

Prior to his current role, Dr. Funchess served as a Director of Human Resources, an elementary principal, an elementary assistant principal, and an elementary school teacher, all in the San Bernardino City Unified School District.

“Dr. Funchess has an impeccable reputation for integrity, advancing equitable outcomes for all students, fostering positive labor relations, and building strong community partnerships,” said PSUSD Board President Sergio Espericueta. “All of that, combined with his enthusiasm and passion for student success, has distinguished Dr. Funchess within a highly competitive field of outstanding candidates.”

Funchess earned his Doctorate in Educational Leadership from the University of Redlands, a master’s degree in Cross-Cultural Teaching from National University, and a bachelor’s degree from Cal State University of San Bernardino.

“From the moment I thought there was a possibility that I could be the next Superintendent of PSUSD,” commented Funchess, “I was inspired by the opportunity. I am prepared to lead and work with the PSUSD community, as we work together to implement a strategic, future-oriented vision that places student success at the forefront. I look forward to engaging with the students, employees, and community members as we begin this crucial work together.”

The PSUSD Board expressed its appreciation to the educational and community partners who contributed to focus groups and survey feedback to develop the leadership profile that was foundational to the superintendent selection process as well as all applicants who put forth their time and energy in offering their candidacy to serve PSUSD and its families in this vital role.