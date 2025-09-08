Morongo awards $40,000 in scholarships to four Native American students

MORONGO INDIAN RESERVATION, Calif. (KESQ) – A Banning area youth is among four Native American students statewide to have each received a $10,000 scholarship from the Morongo Band of Mission Indians near Palm Springs through the Tribe’s 20th Annual Rodney T. Mathews Jr. Scholarship Program.

“The Rodney T. Mathews Jr. Scholarship reflects Morongo’s commitment to supporting Native students who are overcoming obstacles to secure a higher education,” said Morongo Tribal Chairman Charles Martin. “Each recipient represents the strength and promise of our tribal communities. By investing in their education, we’re addressing generations of inequity and honoring our shared responsibility to uplift the next generation.”

The 2025 Mathews Scholarship Program recipients are:

Gabriella Salgado, an enrolled member of the Cahuilla Band of Indians, has lived her entire life on the Morongo Reservation in Banning, California. She will continue her education at Cal State University Monterey Bay, where she is majoring in Marine Science. Salgado’s goal is to travel the world studying ocean life and return to her community to educate younger generations about marine ecosystems.

“This scholarship from Morongo not only makes it possible for me to continue my education, but it reminds me that there are people who believe in my potential and are invested in my future,” Salgado said. “Their support motivates me to work even harder and make the most of this opportunity.”

Mary Pojas, an enrolled member of the La Jolla Band of Luiseño Indians, lives on the La Jolla Indian Reservation in Pauma Valley, CA and is currently pursuing her bachelor’s degree in American Indian Studies at San Diego State University. Her future goals include working in tribal law and serving on her tribal council. She currently serves on her tribe’s Youth Council, where she helps organize events for elders and youth. Pojas also participates in cultural exchange programs, traveling across the country and abroad to share her tribe’s traditions.

“This scholarship opportunity means so much to me,” Mary Pojas said. “My entire family is pursuing college degrees, and this support gives me access to more resources and helps lighten the load. I’m so thankful to the Morongo Band for believing in students like me.”

Nusun Pojas, also a member of the La Jolla Band of Luiseño Indians, lives in Valley Center and will attend San Diego State University this fall to major in American Indian Studies with a focus on business and marketing. She plans to return to her community to help develop accessible health services for the tribe. Nusun has been actively involved in intertribal sports, first as a participant, and now as an aide and serves on the Youth Council.

“This means so much to me,” Nunsun Pojas said. “Coming from a family of six siblings and as a first-generation college student, I want to set an example and build a better future for my community. This scholarship is helping make that a reality.”

William Feather, an enrolled member of the Round Valley Indian Tribes is pursuing his Doctor of Education (EdD) at Chaminade University in Honolulu, Hawaii. A resident of Ukiah, California, he currently serves as a Special Education–Mental Health Counselor at Ukiah Unified School District. His goal is to serve as a school-to-prison prevention specialist and lead systemic reforms prioritizing Indigenous teachings and intergenerational healing. He previously received a Mathews Scholarship in 2019.

“My doctoral work is hard and often lonely—no one in my program looks like me. But I walk a bit taller today knowing that Morongo believes in me and has believed in me for years. I cried when I found out I had won this scholarship. It means everything to me,” Feather said. “I can’t wait to give back to Morongo one day and meet the people who made this possible.”

Since its launch, Morongo's Mathews Scholarship Program has provided $670,000 in scholarships to 66 Native American students attending universities across the country.

Open to enrolled members of federally recognized tribes in California, these scholarships aim to reverse the long-standing underrepresentation of Native students in higher education where American Indian and Alaskan Native students still make up less than 1% of U.S. undergraduates.

The Morongo scholarship program honors the late Rodney T. Mathews Jr., a Morongo tribal member and Hastings Law School graduate who passed away in 2004. He worked as an attorney for 20 years in Banning and served as a judge pro tem for more than a decade.

His mother, Eunice Mathews, said the scholarship program recognizes her son’s lifelong commitment to equity and education.

“Rodney dedicated his life to justice and learning. We are very proud of all that he achieved, and it means so much to see his legacy live on by helping Native students pursue their own dreams,” Eunice said.

Scholarship applicants are considered based on their academic success and community service. Candidates must be full-time students at an accredited college or university; complete 60 hours with a designated California Indian agency; and be actively involved in the Native American community.