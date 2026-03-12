Skip to Content
BNP Paribas awards $20K college grants to local students

LA QUINTA, Calif. (KESQ) - BNP Paribas awarded $20,000 college grants to 10 local students at a special event on Thursday.

The 11th Annual BNP Paribas Open Awards were held Thursday morning at La Quinta High School.

Recipients were overjoyed to receive the money and said that being rewarded for their hard work is an amazing feeling. 

In order to receive a scholarship, each recipient must meet stringent requirements, including impressive academic accomplishments as well as a personal interest and commitment to tennis.

"Wherever our students choose to go, this is going to help them substantially offset the cost, possibly not take out a student loan, which is in the long run a tremendous benefit for the for the families," said Gregg O’Mara, La Quinta High School Principal.

This year, the annual scholarship program increased from 4 local students to 10 as the bank reaffirms its commitment to tennis and supporting the Coachella Valley community.

