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Desert Hot Springs honors two students with street naming ceremony

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Published 10:56 PM

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - A street naming ceremony at Desert Hot Springs for two top students, rewarding their commitment to hard work and achievements.

Desert Hot Springs High School senior Joel Ruiz and Mount San Jacinto High School senior Katia Martinez, both honored with a street named after them.

Katia is recognized for being a positive and respected leader among her peers. Joel is this year's valedictorian, and he will be headed to college, attending UCC. San Diego.

"It makes me very proud and happy to be able to represent my school and then very proud to honor my family and like all the hard work they put into me.

"I want to show other people who think that they don't have a future that it's possible. You just have to make the change,"

Palm Springs Unified Superintendent says it's important to honor the students and send them to college knowing they accomplished something big in their own community.

Article Topic Follows: Education

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