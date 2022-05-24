Salute to Coachella Valley 2022 graduates

Across the Coachella Valley, thousands of seniors are saying their goodbyes to their high schools and venturing out to start the rest of their life. This year News Channel 3 is highlighting some students and their achievements.

https://youtu.be/_4ewKA8WnjI

Jennifer Garcia: Indio High School

Garcia holds the honorary title of Summa Cum Laude for her graduating class. She kept busy during her senior year by participating in ASB and being part of the cheer team. Garcia was also part of Renaissance, a student community service organization. Those who know her describe her as bubbly, vivacious, and a strong promoter of goodwill on campus.

Dianely Parra: Rancho Mirage High School

Parra ended her school year with a 4.7 GPA and was part of the AVID program. Not only did she excel in her studies, but she did it as a water polo player for her school. She is going to be the salutatorian for her class.

“I really had to stay after school, do all my work, and then stay up late at night because of the practice schedule. But when I saw the grades I had, it was really rewarding so it just kind of like pushed me to be dedicated," said Parra.

Sasha Mendoza: La Familia High School

Mendoza was ASB President for her school during her senior year. Recently, she visited the state capitol with a few other students where she was able to thank California Assemblyman Eduardo Garcia for welcoming her group. Mendoza has persevered and will be joining hundreds of other seniors to walk the stage.

A huge congrats to all of the graduates in the Coachella Valley. Check back through the week for more graduate salutes over the next two weeks.