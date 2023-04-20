Becky G to receive key to the city of Coachella

Multi-platinum, award-winning singer, songwriter, actress, and activist Becky G will receive the key to the city of Coachella on Saturday.

The community is invited to witness the ceremony in person which is set for 1 p.m. at the Coachella Library located on 7th Street.

The presentation will kick off with a welcome from Mayor Steven Hernandez, comments from the City Council, the official presentation of the Key to the City, followed by acknowledgments and closing comments.

“So many young women in our community can relate to the notion of overcoming adversity at a young age,” said Mayor Steven Hernandez. “A granddaughter to immigrants from Jalisco, Mexico and daughter to parents who struggled financially to support the family, Becky G began working part-time jobs at a young age and propelled forward despite all odds to make her dream in the music industry a reality. She is proof that hard, honest work prevails.”

Becky G, a Southern California native, is performing at the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival on Friday.

Over the past few years, the city has honored Latin-American performers of the festival

The 26-year-old global superstar's long list of achievements include four Latin GRAMMY nominations, four number one hits on the Billboard Latin Airplay Charts ("Mayores, "Sin Pijama,"“MAMIII,” and “BAILÉ CON MI EX“), and her debut album Mala Santa (October 2019) is certified 8X Platinum in the United States, Platinum in Spain, and Gold in Mexico, putting Becky at over 8.9 billion global career streams to date. In May 2022, Becky released her second studio album, ESQUEMAS, which debuted at #1 on the Latin Pop Albums Chart and #5 on the Billboard Hot Latin Album Chart. The album is certified 3x platinum by the Latin RIAA and has garnered over 1.3 billion streams.

Most recently, Forbes named Becky one of their Forbes 30 Under 30, and she was honored on the cover of Variety’s Young Hollywood issue, highlighting her career and accolades that she has accomplished in her 26 years. In early March, Becky received the Billboard Women in Music Impact Award for using her music and platform to create positive social change while advocating on behalf of women both in, and beyond, the music industry.