Advance Sale for Stagecoach 2024 kicks off on July 14

The advance sale for Stagecoach 2024 kicks off on Friday, July 14 at 11 a.m. PT. The advance sale allows you to get your passes for $99 down.

Passes go on sale at StagecoachFestival.com

A line-up for Stagecoach 2024 has not been released yet, however, that is expected to be released later this year. Last year, the lineup was released in September.

Organizers touted some new changes for those that have gone to the festival before, including improved views from the Reserved Corral seats, a dedicated saloon for Seated and Standing Corral pass holders with a larger viewing area, an expanded Rhinestone Saloon with lots of shade, closer and easy to find restrooms, and more bar areas.