Skip to Content
Festival Season

Coachella Weekend 1: Arrests up 17% from last year

Fred von Lohmann / CC0 1.0
By
today at 3:58 PM
Published 3:43 PM

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - Arrests during weekend 1 of the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival were up from last year, Indio police announced.

According to police, there were 95 total arrests over the weekend, which is an increase of 17% from last year's numbers during the same weekend. Last year, there were 81 arrests.

2025202420232022
Total Arrests9581102112
Drug/Alcohol/Intoxication22288585
False Identification2218315
Possession of Drug Crimes292883
Property Crimes1329
Other2144-

While arrests were up from last year, they were still below 2023's weekend one total of 102.

Additionally, there were 82 handicap parking citations – up 75% from 47 citations in 2024.

Article Topic Follows: Festival Season

Jump to comments ↓

Jesus Reyes

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content