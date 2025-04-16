Coachella Weekend 1: Arrests up 17% from last year
INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - Arrests during weekend 1 of the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival were up from last year, Indio police announced.
According to police, there were 95 total arrests over the weekend, which is an increase of 17% from last year's numbers during the same weekend. Last year, there were 81 arrests.
|2025
|2024
|2023
|2022
|Total Arrests
|95
|81
|102
|112
|Drug/Alcohol/Intoxication
|22
|28
|85
|85
|False Identification
|22
|18
|3
|15
|Possession of Drug Crimes
|29
|28
|8
|3
|Property Crimes
|1
|3
|2
|9
|Other
|21
|4
|4
|-
While arrests were up from last year, they were still below 2023's weekend one total of 102.
Additionally, there were 82 handicap parking citations – up 75% from 47 citations in 2024.