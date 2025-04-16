Coachella Weekend 1: Arrests up 17% from last year

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - Arrests during weekend 1 of the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival were up from last year, Indio police announced.

According to police, there were 95 total arrests over the weekend, which is an increase of 17% from last year's numbers during the same weekend. Last year, there were 81 arrests.

2025 2024 2023 2022 Total Arrests 95 81 102 112 Drug/Alcohol/Intoxication 22 28 85 85 False Identification 22 18 3 15 Possession of Drug Crimes 29 28 8 3 Property Crimes 1 3 2 9 Other 21 4 4 -

While arrests were up from last year, they were still below 2023's weekend one total of 102.

Additionally, there were 82 handicap parking citations – up 75% from 47 citations in 2024.