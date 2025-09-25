Post Malone, Lainey Wilson, & Cody Johnson to headline 2026 Stagecoach music festival

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - The lineup for the 2026 Stagecoach Country Music Festival was released on Thursday, with Cody Johnson, Lainey Wilson, and Post Malone set to headline.

The festival will take place April 24-April 26 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio. Passes go on sale Thursday, Oct. 2 at Stagecoach.com

The lineup also features Bailey Zimmerman, Red Clay Strays, Ella Langley, Counting Crows, BigXThaPlug, Riley Green, Journey, Little Big Town, Bush, Gavin Adcock, Teddy Swins (Who will also be at Coachella), Billy Bob Thornton and the Boxmasters, Brooks & Dunn, Hootie & the Blowfish, Third Eye Blind, and many more.

"Late Night on Mustang" will feature Diplo, Pitbull, and Ludacris.

Guy Fieri will return with his Stagecoach Smokehouse.

The Compton Cowboys are set to return.

