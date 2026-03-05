Stagecoach reveals lineup for Guy Fieri’s Smokehouse Cooking Demos

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - Actor Billy Bob Thornton, country singer Wynonna Judd and artist Bigxthaplug will be some of the celebrities set to join celebrity chef and television host Guy Fieri during his smokehouse cooking demos at next month's Stagecoach Country Music Festival.

The three-day festival will be held from April 24-26 at the Empire Polo Club, located at 81-800 51st Avenue, in Indio. Cody Johnson, Lainey Wilson, and Post Malone are set to headline.

The "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" host will be barbecuing alongside pitmasters and celebrities for all three days.

Nate Smith, Chase Rice and Bigxthaplug will join Fieri on Friday. The following day will have Gavin Rossdale of Bush, Gavin Adcock, Billy Bob Thornton and Wynonna Judd. The last day will feature Wyatt Flores and Brett Young.

"Hope ya'll are bringing your appetite this April. Guy Fieri's Stagecoach Smokehouse is bringing more artist cooking demos and the best pitmasters around, so yeah ... this party's gonna be tasty,'' Fieri said on social media Wednesday.

The hours of operation for the smokehouse demos were not immediately available.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage on festival season in the Coachella Valley.