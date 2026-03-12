Skip to Content
Stagecoach releases set times for next month's festival

Published 1:05 PM

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - The set times for the 2026 Stagecoach Country Music Festival were released on Thursday.

The festival will take place from April 24-26 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio. The first performers will hit the stage at 1 p.m. and festivities will wrap up at midnight every night.

Organizers say to download the 2026 Stagecoach app to access everything you need to plan your festival experience and customize your schedule.

This year's headliners will be Cody Johnson, Lainey Wilson, and Post Malone.

Johnson will headline the festival's Friday opening night, backed by acts including Bailey Zimmerman, Red Clay Strays, Counting Crows, Ella Langley and Sam Barber.

Wilson will headline Saturday night, with Riley Green, Journey, Little Big Town, Bush Gavin Adcock and Teddy Swims among the performers set to perform that day.

Post Malone will be the wrap-up headliner on Sunday, with the day's lineup also including Brooks & Dunn, Hootie and the Blowfish, Third Eye Blind and Wyatt Flores.

Other stages include Diplo's Honkytonk and Guy Fieri's Smokehouse.

The lineup for Diplo's Honkytonk includes Dillstradamus (Dillon Francis & Flosstradamus) Juicy J, Marshmello, Loud Luxury, DJ Pauly D, Rebecca Black, comedians Theo Von and Caleb Pressley, Dillstradamus, Two Friends, Wuki, and Diplo.

Guy Fieri's Smokehouse will feature Nate Smith, Chase Rice and Bigxthaplug on Friday. The following day will have Gavin Rossdale of Bush, Gavin Adcock, Billy Bob Thornton and Wynonna Judd. The last day will feature Wyatt Flores and Brett Young.

For tickets and more information, visit: https://stagecoachfestival.com/

