Indio announces free festival season events in downtown

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) – The city of Indio invites residents and festivalgoers to a series of free, family-friendly events at Center Stage in downtown during the 2026 festival season.

Echo Lounge returns this year to kick off Weekend One of the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival on Saturday, April 11, from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Attendees can enjoy live DJ entertainment, a livestream of the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival, and interactive photo opportunities. Free festival survival kits will be distributed (while supplies last), featuring complimentary samples and products from participating brands. Echo Lounge offers the perfect pre-festival vibe for both locals and visitors.

Check Out Our Coverage Of Last Year's Echo Lounge

“Festival season is such a special time for Indio and the entire Coachella Valley, and we’re proud to create spaces where our community and visitors can come together to celebrate music, culture, and connection,” said Mayor Elaine Holmes. “These free events reflect our commitment to making sure everyone can be part of the excitement in a welcoming and engaging environment.”

Midweek festivities continue with the return of CHELLA on Wednesday, April 15, from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The evening begins with a lively performance by Tropa Magica at 5:30 p.m., followed by Ambiente y Café x Más Vida Market: A Tropicoqueta Experience. Guests can explore a curated mercado, enjoy a Tropicoqueta-themed photobooth, and indulge in local food vendors. This all-ages event celebrates music, culture, and community in the heart of Downtown Indio.

Check Out Our Previous Coverage Of Chella

Closing out the series is the debut of “Giddy Up Lounge” on Saturday, April 25, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., coinciding with Stagecoach weekend.

This country-inspired gathering will feature a live DJ, Stagecoach livestream, themed giveaways including bandana necklaces, and festive photo ops, creating a fun and welcoming environment for all.

All events are free and open to the public, reinforcing the City of Indio’s commitment to providing engaging, accessible experiences for the community during the region’s busiest season. For more information, visit www.indio.org or follow @CityofIndio on social media platforms.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage on festival season.