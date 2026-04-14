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Festival Season

Coachella announces Weekend 2 ‘Day Zero’ performance

Fred von Lohmann / CC0 1.0
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Published 1:12 PM

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - "Day Zero" performance will return for Weekend 2 of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

The DJ trio of Kettama, Prospa, and Josh Baker will perform a "B3B" Thursday night at the campgrounds.

Last week, Disco Lines performed at "Day Zero," which went off without the massive traffic issues that campers experienced in 2025.

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Article Topic Follows: Festival Season

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