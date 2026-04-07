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Disco Lines to perform for Coachella campers on Thursday

Goldenvoice
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today at 1:40 PM
Published 1:37 PM

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - The announcements continue ahead of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival this weekend.

Disco Lines will perform on Day Zero of the festival on Thursday. Only campers will have access to the event.

Check Out: Indio announces road closures, travel access ahead of music festivals

The popular DJ has been on a steady rise since 2022, with his hit "Baby Girl." Last summer, he and Tinashe teamed up for "No Broke Boys," which topped Billboard's dance charts and earned his first-ever top 40 entry on the Billboard Hot 100.

He performed at the festival last year, sparking controversy with his billboard.

Last year was the first year Coachella had a "Day Zero" performer for campers, which featured Chris Lake. The performance is believed to have contributed to last year's "carmaggedon," where campers were stuck in traffic for several hours trying to secure their spot for the festival. Goldenvoice, who organize the festival, issued a formal apology at a La Quinta City Council meeting and promised to make improvements. Weekend 2 did not see the same traffic issues.

Coachella runs from April 10-12 and April 17-19.  Sabrina Carpenter (Friday), Justin Bieber (Saturday) and Karol G (Sunday) will headline the festival.

Check Out: Coachella releases set times for Weekend 1, Jack White added to lineup

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage on the festival.

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