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Festival Season

Coachella releases Weekend 2 set times, Kacey Musgraves added to lineup

PHOTO: Coachella Arts and Music Festival, Photo Date: 04/12/2025
Coachella
PHOTO: Coachella Arts and Music Festival, Photo Date: 04/12/2025
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Updated
today at 6:51 PM
Published 6:50 PM

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - The set times for Weekend 2 of the Coachella Music and Arts Festival were released on Tuesday.

There are some slight changes from last weekend, including a slightly earlier start for Sabrina Carpenter and a later start for Karol G. Kacey Musgraves was the surprise addition to the lineup, taking the 3 p.m. Saturday slot in the Mojave tent. Last week, Jack White was in that slot.

There were also additions for the Quasar stage with DJ Snake now being joined by Knock2, RL Grime, and Flosstradamus.

Check Out: Information on road closures, travel access ahead of music festivals

The festival also announced Thursday's "Day Zero" event, with Kettama, Prospa, and Josh Baker.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing festival coverage.

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