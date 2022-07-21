Some local gay resorts close parts of facilities in response to Monkeypox

Some gay-specific resorts in the valley are taking action to prevent the spread of Monkeypox.

DAP Health says it's had successful meetings with the owners of the hotels CCBC and All World Resort.

The organization says the hotels took immediate action by closing parts of their facilities and also providing space for Monkeypox vaccines as soon as they become available.

David Brinkman, president of DAP Health, said that it's time for a frank conversation about Monkeypox and how to slow the transmission.

"Most of the men who own them lived through the AIDS crisis, and so they have reacted very very positively to cooperating to ensure that Monkeypox doesn't spread in their establishment," Brinkman said.

