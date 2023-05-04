2023 Riverside County Homeless Point In Time Count shows 12% increase since last year

The 2023 Riverside County Homeless Point In Time Count has been released. The PIT is a federally mandated count of people experiencing sheltered and unsheltered homelessness on a single night across the county.

The county took place in January, with about 1,000 volunteers, varying from county staff to residents, going out to ask unhoused individuals questions about their situation and offer resources to help.

The report is set to be presented to the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.

This year's report shows there was a total of 3,725 homeless individuals counted during the PIT. District 4, which covers most of the Coachella Valley reported the most homeless individuals, according to the data.

However, despite this, District 4 did see a large drop off in homeless accounted for, going from 755 in 2022 to 406 in 2023.

The report features a breakdown of the county's cities. Riverside and Indio accounted for the largest portion of individuals, however, Riverside experienced a nearly 50% decrease since last year, while the number tripled for Indio.

Indio was the only Coachella Valley city that reported an increase in the county. The other cities saw decreases since last year's count.

According to the data, 21% of the unsheltered people volunteers spoke to were experiencing homelessness for the first time.

Three specific groups saw increases in homelessness: Veterans (up 31%), Households with Children (Up 12%) and Seniors 62+ (Up 6%).

Meanwhile, transitions age youth aged 18-24 saw a 27% decrease since last year.

Additional data that will be presented to the board on Tuesday shows some of the data trends and recommendations following the count.

The data shows that the total number of permanent supportive housing beds in the county increased by approximately 300 (or 40%) since 2019.

Nearly 500 permanent supportive housing units will be created during the next few years which will represent an increase of more than 50%, the data shows.