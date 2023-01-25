Riverside County Point In Time Homeless Count begins

The Homeless Point in Time Count is underway across Riverside County, where volunteers and county staff are taking to the streets to contact individuals experiencing homelessness.

The count started at 5:30 a.m. 1,000 volunteers varying from county staff to people in the community wanting to make a difference take part in conducting the count.

The volunteers walk the streets of Riverside County to ask unhoused individuals questions about their situation and offer resources to help.

Last year, data from the Homeless Point in Time Count for Riverside County showed 3,316 people were experiencing homelessness. That was a 15% increase from the year prior.

Related Story: 2022 Count of RivCo homeless shows an increase in sheltered families

The big question is, will that number increase or decrease this year?

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage.