Prop 50: The Stakes in California – Thursday at 6PM

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) - With redistricting on the November ballot, News Channel 3 is taking an in-depth look at Prop 50 and what it could mean for California voters.

"These redistricting schemes have backfired in the past."

We're talking to both sides and breaking down how it could impact the Coachella Valley.

"We have to respond."

News Channel 3 is getting answers on the millions flooding into the campaign and the strategy.

"But how do you blame the person winning for your losing?"

Watch Prop 50, the stakes in California, Thursday at 6 p.m. on News Channel 3.