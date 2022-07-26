Mother of teen killed in Coachella shooting remembers her son

We're hearing for the first time from the mother of one of the teenagers killed in a shooting in Coachella last week.

Nereyda Ruiz is the mother of Brandon Anguiano, 16. Anguiano was killed last Wednesday night during a shooting that also claimed the life of Jestine Carillo, 17.

Ruiz says that her son was one of six siblings and was working towards a future career in boxing.

"A really good boy. Happy little boy and had a lot of plans for this life," Ruiz told Telemundo 15's Marco Revuelta.

Anguiano as a young boy during his early boxing days

Ruiz continued, "Brandon was... such a great son. He would make my day smile. Every day with a smile, 'Mom,' he would say, 'My boy.' That was our word.

Ruiz says that the loss has been hard for her and her family.

Nereyda Ruiz at a memorial for her son

Authorities are still actively searching for the suspects as the family says they are seeking justice for their kids.

If you have any information on the shooting, call the Thermal Sheriff's Station at Investigator Juarez of the Central Homicide Unit at (951) 955-2777 or Investigator Glasper of the Thermal Station at (760) 863-8990.

If you wish to remain anonymous, call Valley Crimestoppers at 760-341-7867.

On Friday, News Channel 3's Samantha Lomibao spoke with Carillo's family. Her parents described her as kind-hearted and loving.

“Her sense of humor, how much she cared about everybody else. She had a beautiful big heart," said Carillo's father Joe.

“Their love was huge, couldn’t even have the words, but they loved each other so much, Justine was like my daughter, both of them were my little kids,” Ruiz said.

The family has started a GoFundMe page to help pay for funeral costs for the teen couple. Click here to visit that page.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates on this case.

Marco Revuelta spoke with Ruiz in Spanish for our sister station Telemundo 15. Click here if you would like to watch his report.