Beaumont babysitter charged with killing toddler pleads not guilty to murder

A Beaumont babysitter accused of killing a 15-month-old tot by inflicting severe head trauma, as well as abusing another child, pleaded not guilty today to murder and other charges.

Heather Lyn Greenman, 37, of Beaumont was arrested last week following a two-month investigation by the Beaumont Police Department.

Along with murder, Greenman is charged with assault on a minor resulting in great bodily injury and child cruelty.

She was arraigned before Riverside County Superior Court Judge Joshlyn Pulliam, who scheduled a felony settlement conference for Aug. 17 at the Banning Justice Center and ordered that the defendant be held in lieu of $1 million bail at the nearby Smith Correctional Facility.

According to a Beaumont Police Department statement, Greenman came under suspicion at the end of April after the victim, whose identity was not disclosed, suffered head trauma that the defendant attributed to a fall while the tot was "running" at her residence in the 14200 block of Barolo Way.

The child was taken to a hospital for "bleeding on the brain," ultimately succumbing to the head trauma, the police department said.

"After an extensive investigation resulting in the service of several search warrants, officers were able to locate a second victim, a 2-year-old child, who had suffered from several serious injuries while in Greenman's care, but were not previously reported," the agency stated. "That child was taken care of at the family's home in Beaumont but was not hospitalized."

The minor's identity was not disclosed.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Greenman that was served on her at a residence on Springview Drive in Beaumont on Thursday.

It was unclear whether the defendant was operating a licensed daycare, or how long she had been providing services.

She has no documented prior felony convictions in Riverside County.