Cities of Indio, Coachella to reopen offices and facilities to the public

Indio and Coachella are the latest Valley municipalities announcing the reopening of city facilities to the public.

“We appreciate your patience and courtesy as we adjust to the changes at the state and local level,” said Indio Mayor Elaine Holmes in a statement shared with News Channel 3. “As this process evolves, we ask for your help in maintaining safety and health precautions by masking and using social distancing while doing business at City Hall or any city facility.”

Indio city officials shared this outline of reopening dates.

In Indio, effective June 15:

Lobby services at Indio Water Authority will be open from 8:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. However, nearly all transactions, including bill pay, can still be conducted online or by phone. Bill pay can also be conducted via drop box, through the web portal, or by phone. Call (760) 391-4038 or email iwacustomerservice@indio.org for additional information.

Indio City Hall and counter services will be open to the public from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. Use of online services is still suggested. Details on scheduling an appointment after 4:00 p.m., submitting for plans or permits, or obtaining business licenses online can be found on the City’s website.

The lobby of the Indio Police Department will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call (760) 391-4051, Extension #2 to make an appointment for lobby services. To file an online report, request a copy of a police report or for additional police information, please go to www.indiopd.org.

In Indio, effective June 21:

The Indio Senior Center is preparing to reopen on June 21, 2021. Go to www.indio.org/seniorcenter or call (760) 391-4170 for information about registering for classes, becoming a member, or renewing a membership. Pre-registration for classes and membership to the Indio Senior Center will be required. Reservations will begin June 14, 2021.

Garage sale permits will be available in-person at the Indio Senior Center.

The Indio Teen Center reopened in April.

For more information, call (760) 541-4400 or go to www.indio.org/teencenter. You can also check online for Desert Recreation District activities and make a reservation if necessary.

In Coachella, city officials say all facilities are reopening Monday, June 14.

“We will reopen all City facilities as of Monday,” Coachella City Manager Gabriel Martin said in a release. “We also want to remind the public that our City offices moved from Downtown City Hall to the Civic Center right before the pandemic. What you will find at the Downtown City Hall are local non-profits that support our community.”

In Coachella, people looking for help from City Administration, Finance, Code Enforcement, Engineering, Planning, Building and Safety, and Business License can visit the City Civic Center located at 53990 Enterprise Way, Coachella. For business with Public Works, Parks and Recreation, Coachella Water, and Sanitary District, you can visit the Coachella Corporate Yard located at 53462 Enterprise Way, Coachella. Water bills can be paid electronically or in person at 1515 6th Street or Civic Center locations. Coachella City Council meetings remain virtual but a hybrid model is being considered.

The City of Palm Springs reopened City Hall for business on Tuesday, June 1.

The City of Desert Hot Springs Recreation Center reopened June 1.