Local Links: A new golfers paradise

Local News

Anytime Indoor Golf (AIG) is giving golf lovers somewhere to practice their craft in Palm Desert using its new simulator, and to be able to do so with friends or family.

While some local small businesses were forced to permanently close its doors due to the effects of the pandemic, Anytime Indoor Golf is just opening its doors.

It's located at 74040 El Paseo Ste. B in Palm Desert.

The owners opened up AIG after wanting to give local golfers somewhere to practice and enjoy themselves.

Both owners, John Perron and Zachary Wilmovsky, were passionate in the game of golf, and felt the Palm Desert needed a place like AIG.

It gives players somewhere to go when the weather doesn't permit outdoor activity, or just somewhere to play the game privately.

With the golf simulator, players can play at over 120 golf courses. It's just the player, their golf club, and the big screen.

"It shows you a lot of data so you can learn more about your swing while you're here." said Wilmovsky.

One of the unique things the simulator has is for golfers to practice putting. Most launch monitors, which AIG uses to be able to track a player's data, don't usually have this feature according to the owners.

But it's not all about the game and improving your craft. It can be a place to host groups of people like friends and family for a good time.

There is even opportunity that allows a player to go against other players through an app which can lead to cash winnings.

One hour of play is $50, and you can bring whoever you want, and your own food and drinks to enjoy during your rented time.

“If you’re looking for some fun this is a great place to do it," explains Perron. "It’s great entertainment. It’s a good clean facility. It’s family friendly. You can bring your kids, your wife, your friends. It’s a good place for buddies to hang out.”

Support other valley businesses and attractions on CV Local Links HERE.