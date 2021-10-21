Opening of Mac & Cheese restaurant in downtown Palm Springs delayed

A franchise of the I Heart Mac & Cheese restaurant slated to open in downtown Palm Springs has delayed its opening until December or early 2022.

The restaurant had been planning to be open in November. The restaurant is expected to be one of only a few downtown restaurants with extended hours late into the evening. The delay was announced on social media, where the company also shared video of their construction.

The Palm Springs store will be the first I Heart Mac & Cheese location in the state and West of the Mississippi.

I Heart Mac & Cheese is described as a fast-casual restaurant concept specializing in customizable, made-to-order macaroni and cheese bowls and grilled cheese sandwiches. The restaurant serves traditional mac and cheese and sandwich options, as well as a variety of health-conscious options.

For locations and more information, visit https://www.iheartmacandcheese.com/.