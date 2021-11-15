Neighborhood Heroes: A beacon of hope for Parkinson’s disease patients

Parkinson's Resource Organization (PRO) has worked for 31 years to provide the best resources for those living with the disease and to help make their lives easier.

According to the Parkinsons Foundation, California has one of the highest numbers of people with the disease with more than 85,000 people diagnosed.

PRO says at least 1,000 of those people are here in the Coachella Valley alone with 1 in every 60 people are being diagnosed.

The organization has helped several hundred thousand people all over Southern California. Once COVID-19 hit, it says its outreach was all over the world.

Parkinsons disease affects the nervous system and doesn't have a cause as to why people get it, nor a cure.

Pamela Alms has lived with Parkinson's for 22 years. It was the last 10 years Alms said she started getting help from PRO which became a huge factor in her treatment.

PRO helped Alms answer questions on where to find medical or professional help.

On the PRO website, there is a directory that lists all of the resources the community can count on. Jo Hansen, the founder, and president of PRO said all of the resources listed are vetted to make sure they will in fact be of use to those she helps.

Other services PRO offers are sessions where those with Parkinson's can sit in and either participate in a round table to talk with others who have the disease. There's even a hypnosis class to help with their mental state of mind.

On December 11, PRO will be hosting its 30th-year celebration with an event where it will honor those who have helped within the organization.

This event was supposed to take place last year, however, because of the pandemic, it was pushed back to this year.

There will be food, and auctions which include a trip to Italy or Greece.

All of the money raised will go towards continuing to help those with Parkinson's disease.