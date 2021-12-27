CVUSD hosts COVID-19 testing clinics

The Coachella Valley Unified School District will be offering COVID-19 tests for the community this week.

The clinics will run from 7:30 am - 2:30 pm Monday through Wednesday.

Staff, students and any member of the community are able to take this free test. No appointment is required.

The testing sites will then return in the new year on January 3 through January 7 from 7:30 am - 2:30 pm also.

Health officials are advising the public to get tested for COVID-19 as close to any even you plan on attending.

The community is also being advised to get tested after their event also.

Common symptoms of the Omicron variant which is currently spreading the quickest right now is a cough, runny nose, congestion, fatigue, and tiredness.