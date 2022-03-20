Skip to Content
Local News
today at 3:19 PM
Championship Sunday: Iga Swiatek wins women’s singles title at Indian Wells

KESQ

Polish standout Iga Swiatek is the 2022 BNP Paribas Open women's singles champion.

The No. 3 seed dispatched Greece's Maria Sakkari in straight sets on Sunday to take her first Masters 1000 title.

It's also her first win here at Indian Wells. With the win, Swiatek is now up to No. 2 in the WTA rankings.

News Channel 3's Bailey Arredondo had an on-court interview following the match with the new champion.

