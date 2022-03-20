Championship Sunday: Iga Swiatek wins women’s singles title at Indian Wells

Polish standout Iga Swiatek is the 2022 BNP Paribas Open women's singles champion.

Iga Swiatek victorious at #IndianWells! Beats Maria Sakkari 6-4 6-1 in just over an hour. Wow, what a dominant tournament for Swiatek! @KESQ and how about that racket throw! @BlakeArthur24 pic.twitter.com/kv70eXBgv5 — Bailey Arredondo (@BaileyKESQ) March 20, 2022

The No. 3 seed dispatched Greece's Maria Sakkari in straight sets on Sunday to take her first Masters 1000 title.

Hear her roar 🗣@iga_swiatek claims her first Indian Wells title, defeating Sakkari 6-4, 6-1#IndianWells pic.twitter.com/eLkPuXomeC — BNP Paribas Open (@BNPPARIBASOPEN) March 20, 2022

It's also her first win here at Indian Wells. With the win, Swiatek is now up to No. 2 in the WTA rankings.

News Channel 3's Bailey Arredondo had an on-court interview following the match with the new champion.